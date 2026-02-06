<p>Panaji: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa">Goa </a>Police have launched a crackdown against domestic tourists harassing foreign nationals on the state’s beaches, warning that anyone found clicking photographs without consent or forcing selfies will be detained on the spot, a senior official said on Friday.</p>.<p>The action has been initiated after several instances of domestic tourists clicking pictures of foreign women and insisting on selfies on beaches have surfaced, the official said.</p>.Three Uttar Pradesh migrant workers hit by Vande Bharat train while taking selfie in Rajkot; two of them die.<p>The Calangute police in North Goa recently registered a case against two tourists hailing from Odisha for allegedly harassing a Russian woman on a beach.</p>.<p>According to the police, the incident took place earlier this week on Calangute beach, where the accused, Akash Minaz (19) and Dhayan Tappo (34), forcibly clicked photos with a foreign tourist and touched her inappropriately.</p>.<p>The senior official said a domestic tourist will be detained on the spot if he is found clicking photographs of foreign women without their consent or forcibly taking selfies with them. </p>