Goa police to launch tenant verification drive; violators to be fined: CM Pramod Sawant

Sawant said people who fail to furnish details about their tenants at the local police station before October 10 will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, and a case will be registered against them.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 08:24 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 08:24 IST
India NewsPramod SawantGoatenants

