Goa police to launch tenant verification drive; violators to be fined: CM Pramod Sawant

<p>Panaji: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/goa">Goa</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pramod-sawant">Pramod Sawant</a> on Monday said that the police have been directed to conduct a drive to ensure 100 per cent tenant verification in their jurisdiction as a measure to control crime.</p>.<p>Sawant said people who fail to furnish details about their tenants at the local police station before October 10 will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, and a case will be registered against them.</p>.<p>He said the decision about the tenant verification drive was made during a meeting with senior police officers on Sunday, and the step is being taken to control crime in the coastal state.</p>.<p>"There is no doubt that the state police have a 98 per cent crime detection rate, but the fact remains that many people who come from outside are involved in crimes in Goa," the chief minister said.</p>.<p>He said in some cases, police teams have to travel outside the state to trace the accused, and to avoid this situation, tenant verification has been made mandatory.</p>