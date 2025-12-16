Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Goa club fire: Goa Police gets two-day transit remand of Luthra brothers

The Goa Police produced both the accused before Judicial Magistrate Twinkle Chawla in the Patiala House Court to seek transit remand of three days.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 15:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 15:28 IST
India NewsDelhiGoaPolice

Follow us on :

Follow Us