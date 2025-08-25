<p>Panaji: A special court on Monday acquitted Goa Transport and Panchayati Raj Minister Mauvin Godinho in a power rebate 'scam' of 1998.</p>.<p>The minister, who held charge of Goa's power department in 1998, was accused of granting a rebate to industrial units, causing a loss of Rs 4.52 crore to the state exchequer.</p>.<p>The then Leader of Opposition Manohar Parrikar had exposed the case and filed a complaint against Godinho.</p>.<p>In the verdict pronounced on Monday in an open court, Special Judge Irshad Agha acquitted Godinho of the charges.</p>.<p>The minister was present in the court when it pronounced the verdict.</p>.<p>Reacting to the judgement, Godinho told reporters outside the court that he waited for 27 years to get justice.</p>.<p>"I am really happy that justice has finally been delivered," he said.</p>.<p>"Even though I had to wait for so long, I always maintained that this was not prosecution as such but political persecution right from the beginning." "So, I am happy to come out of it," he added.</p>.<p>As per the chargesheet, a 25 per cent rebate on electricity tariffs was issued to industrial units under a notification dated June 27, 1998, allowing concessions from the moment electricity supply commenced.</p>.<p>The notification was issued when Mauvin Godinho served as the power minister.</p>.Goa Speaker quits, set to join Sawant’s cabinet today.<p>Parrikar, in his complaint to the state police, had alleged that the rebate was granted without proper consultation of the state cabinet, which violated the Rules of Business governing government decisions.</p>.<p>The Goa crime branch, which investigated the case, arrested Godinho in May 2001 along with former chief electrical engineer of the power department, T Nagarajan, and was later granted bail.</p>.<p>In 2006, the special court framed charges against Godinho under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.</p>.<p>The minister had appealed against the chargesheet before the Bombay High Court's Goa bench.</p>.<p>The HC in 2007 held there was prima facie material to continue the trial.</p>.<p>In 2018, Godinho's plea was dismissed by the Supreme Court, which upheld the HC's decision.</p>.<p>Later in January 2022, the HC directed the trial court to expedite the proceedings and complete the recording of evidence by January 15 that year.</p>.<p>In May 2022, Godinho and the co-accused moved the special court to halt the proceedings, arguing that a reinvestigation was unlawful as proper procedure was not followed. The application was denied by the court.</p>.<p>In July 2022, a special judge dismissed their discharge applications, ordering the trial to proceed.</p>.<p>In May 2023, the special court granted Godinho permanent exemption from personal appearance, subject to availability when required.</p>