Goa: IPS officer facing molestation allegation relieved of charge as DIG

IPS officer A Koan posted in Goa has been relieved of his charge as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and ordered to report to the state director general of police (DGP) following allegation against him of molesting a woman at a night club, officials said on Thursday.

Goa DGP Jaspal Singh told reporters on Wednesday that he has already sent a “report detailing facts to the state government.”

In an order issued on Wednesday evening, Goa government's under secretary (personnel department) Nathine Araujo ordered that Koan report to the DGP with immediate effect.