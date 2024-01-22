JOIN US
Goa Minister Atanasio Monserrate hospitalised after suffering heart attack

The minister underwent angioplasty around 1.30 am, and his condition is stable, said Dr Shivanand Bandodkar, Dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital.
Last Updated 22 January 2024, 10:30 IST

Panaji: Goa Revenue Minister Atanasio (Babush) Monserrate was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here in the wee hours of Monday after he suffered a heart attack.

The minister underwent angioplasty around 1.30 am, and his condition is stable, said GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandodkar.

Monserrate was brought to the GMCH around 12.30 am after he suffered a heart attack, he said.

He is undergoing treatment in the super speciality block of the hospital and will be under observation for a couple of more days, Dr Bandodkar said.

The 59-year-old politician represents the Panaji assembly constituency on BJP ticket.

(Published 22 January 2024, 10:30 IST)
