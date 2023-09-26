Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Goa minister Sudin Dhavalikar hospitalised after complaints of uneasiness

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader complained of uneasiness when he was in his office at Porvorim in North Goa.
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 06:03 IST

Follow Us

Goa's Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar has been admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here after he complained of uneasiness, a family member said on Tuesday.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader complained of uneasiness when he was in his office at Porvorim in North Goa on Monday, his younger brother Deepak Dhavalikar told PTI.

He was immediately referred to the state-run GMCH where doctors diagnosed that he was suffering from low sugar level. His condition is stable, the minister's brother added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 September 2023, 06:03 IST)
India NewsGoaMGPSudin Dhavalikar

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT