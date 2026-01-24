Menu
Three injured as cutout collapses ahead of chief minister's function in Hubballi

A big cutout was installed for the house distribution ceremony which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was scheduled to attend.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 07:39 IST
Published 24 January 2026, 07:38 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahHubballi

