<p>Hubballi: As many as Three persons, including a woman, were seriously injured after a large political cutout installed on Mantur Road collapsed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Hubballi">Hubballi </a>on Saturday. </p><p>A big cutout was installed for the house distribution ceremony which Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> was scheduled to attend. It collapsed ahead of his visit. </p><p>Several large cutouts of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan and other Congress leaders had been erected along Mantur Road and near the programme venue. </p><p>The injured, identified as Shanta, Manjunath and Shankar, were shifted to KMCRI and a private hospital. </p><p>The police personnel, who were near the cutout, escaped unharmed.</p><p>District Health Officer S M Honakeri said, a total three persons suffered injuries as the cutout collapsed . The injured woman was admitted to KMCRI and the two men were admitted to a private hospital. </p><p>All three are out of danger.</p><p>Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar and others visited the hospital.</p>