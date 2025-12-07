Goa night club fire: PM Modi speaks to Goa CM, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for victims' kin

The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those…
The Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, spoke to me regarding the tragic fire incident at Arpora, and I apprised him of the current situation on the ground. The Government of Goa is extending all assistance to the affected families, during this difficult time. https://t.co/Oa7MlKplzS