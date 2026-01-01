Menu
Goa nightclub fire: Arpora sarpanch disqualified, then panchayat secretary sacked from govt service

'The breach of the public trust resulted in a catastrophe, causing the death of 25 people,' stated the order, passed under section 50(5) of the Goa Panchayati Raj Act.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 04:04 IST
Published 01 January 2026, 04:04 IST
India NewsGoaFire

