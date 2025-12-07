<p>New Delhi: Opposition on Sunday demanded a comprehensive investigation and strict accountability for the "horrific, avoidable tragedy" at a nightclub in Goa that killed 25 people, with top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claiming that it was a criminal failure of safety and governance.</p><p>"Deeply pained by the tragic accident" in Arpora, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul said it was "not just an accident" but a "criminal failure of safety and governance". </p><p>He demanded a "thorough, transparent probe" to fix accountability and ensure that "such preventable tragedies don’t occur again". </p><p>Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge called it an "avoidable tragic incident" and an "irreparable loss". </p>.Goa nightclub fire | Result of total collapse of 'double-engine' model, say TMC leaders.<p>"Such tragedies calls for a comprehensive investigation, strict accountability, and immediate steps to ensure that all fire safety norms are enforced, so that such devastating incidents are never repeated," </p><p>He also appealed to all the Congress workers in the coastal region to extend every possible support and assistance to the affected families and stand with them in this hour of grief.</p><p>Senior AAP leader and Goa in-charge Atishi said she was "shocked and pained" to learn about the incident and said that the Goa government must "swiftly" investigate the "lapses" and "ensure accountability and take stringent action" against those responsible.</p><p>CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby said it was a "horrific, avoidable tragedy", pointing to a "grave lapse" in fire safety enforcement. "A comprehensive investigation must be conducted, accountability fixed, and urgent steps taken to ensure such negligence is never repeated," he added.</p>