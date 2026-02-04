Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Trade deal safeguards interests of agriculture and dairy sectors: Piyush Goyal in Parliament

In response to the rising concern over the agricultural sector, Goyal told the Lok Sabha that the two nations held year-long discussions and ensured security to the sensitive sectors.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 07:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 07:40 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAgriculturePiyush GoyalFree Trade AgreementsUnion Coal Minister Piyush Goyal

Follow us on :

Follow Us