<p>Siwan: A 50-year-old man was killed and his three family members injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Bihar's Siwan district on Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>The explosion took place in the house of Murtazza Ansari in Bargam village in Hussain Ganj block, where firecrackers were being illegally manufactured, they said.</p>.<p>"After receiving information about the blast, the police immediately reached the spot. Ansari was found dead, and his three family members were injured," an officer said.</p>.<p>"All the injured were taken to the nearest government hospital. Ansari's body has been sent for the post-mortem examination," he said.</p>.<p>Ansari was arrested by the police a few years ago for illegally making firecrackers at his house, he added.</p>.<p>The incident took place on the day Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was in Hussain Ganj for his Samriddhi Yatra. However, the site of the blast was around 5 km away from the venue of the CM's programme. </p>