1 killed, 3 injured in blast at illegal firecracker unit in Bihar's Siwan

The explosion took place in the house of Murtazza Ansari in Bargam village in Hussain Ganj block, where firecrackers were being illegally manufactured, police said.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 10:07 IST
Published 22 January 2026, 10:07 IST
