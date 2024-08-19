Goa woman gets rakhi gift of kidney from younger brother

Panaji: The Raksha Bandhan festival became extra special for a 43-year-old woman from South Goa as her younger brother gifted her a new lease of life by donating one of his kidneys to her earlier this year.

The woman, who suffered from polycystic kidney disease, received a kidney from her 35-year-old brother at a private hospital in April.

While the names of the brother-sister duo have been kept under wraps on request from the family, they have become an inspiration for organ donors.