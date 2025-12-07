Nightclub fire: Sawant govt has lost 'moral right' to remain in power, says Goa AAP
A fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular party venue in Arpora village, about 25 km from the state capital Panaji, after midnight. As many as 25 people, including tourists and staff members, were killed and six sustained injuries in the incident.
When CM @DrPramodPSawant admits that the club had not followed norms how has @BJP4Goa Government led by him and authorities didn’t take any action so far when the issue was also raised in Assembly. Are you going to make the officials including Panchayat body accused for the… pic.twitter.com/4133IRF9bn