Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Russian woman held with ganja, ecstasy worth Rs 16 lakh in Goa

A team from the anti-narcotics cell raided Rusaeva's rented room in Keri on Thursday and seized 36.16 gm of ganja, 337 gm of ecstasy and liquor worth Rs 16.8 lakh, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 12:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 12:33 IST
India NewsCrimeGoaDrugs

Follow us on :

Follow Us