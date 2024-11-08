Russian woman held with ganja, ecstasy worth Rs 16 lakh in Goa

<p>Panaji: Goa police have arrested a Russian woman for alleged possession of ganja and ecstasy worth Rs 16 lakh, an official said on Friday.</p>.<p>The accused, Alla Rusaeva, worked as a DJ at a club in Pernem, North Goa, the official said.</p>.Nigerian woman arrested with assortment of drugs in Gurugram.<p>A team from the anti-narcotics cell raided Rusaeva's rented room in Keri on Thursday and seized 36.16 gm of ganja, 337 gm of ecstasy and liquor worth Rs 16.8 lakh, he said.</p>.<p>The woman, who hails from Moscow, has been arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further probe is underway.</p>