<p>Bengaluru: Firefighters have rescued two people stuck inside a lift following a fire at the city corporation office in Jayanagar, South Bengaluru, on Monday.</p><p>According to officials, the fire and emergency services control room received a call at 10.10 am. Immediately, firefighters and bowsers were dispatched to the spot.</p><p>"The fire was successfully doused. No casualties were reported. Two people were inside the lift. They were rescued by our officers. They are safe," a senior firefighter told DH.</p><p>As per a press release by the GBA, a person named Krishnegowda, who was trapped in the building's lift, was rescued, and Arun Prasad, an employee of the Minor Irrigation Department, was provided first aid and later admitted to Bengaluru Hospital for further medical examination. Both were inside the lift. </p><p>The city police have registered a case and launched an investigation. "Prima facie, it appears that the fire was triggered due to a short circuit. A detailed investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause," an investigator said.</p><p>GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Commissioner KN Ramesh, and Additional Commissioners visited the site and inspected the situation. </p><p>"No damage was found to the building or offices during the inspection. However, the electrical duct was found damaged due to a short circuit. A team comprising officials from the South City Corporation, BESCOM, and the Fire and Emergency Services has been formed to conduct a detailed investigation into the exact cause of the electrical accident and to submit a report," as per the release. </p><p>City Corporation officials have stayed on-site, and in the interest of public safety and as a precautionary measure, the entire building's power supply has been disconnected. All shops and offices within the complex have been temporarily closed to allow for a complete inspection and repair of the building's electrical line, the GBA said.</p>