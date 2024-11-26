Home
Temple management guide distributed in 600 Goa temples

This initiative aims to further empower better spiritual experiences and temple trotting, along with showcasing the culture and heritage of Goa to a global audience in a new light.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 06:45 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 06:45 IST
