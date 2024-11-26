Temple management guide distributed in 600 Goa temples

<p>Mumbai: In a unique initiative, a handbook on temple management was distributed to 600-odd temples in Goa.</p><p>The initiative was led by Temple Connect, founded by Giresh Kulkarni, which partnered with Goa’s Department of Tourism. </p><p>The book, <em>Temple Management: A Complete Handbook on Systematic Temple Management</em> has been written by Suresh Haware, the former Chairman of the Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi. </p><p>The distribution of these books comes at a crucial time as the Goa Tourism Board, led by Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, is positioning Goa as a premier spiritual destination. </p><p>This initiative aims to further empower better spiritual experiences and temple trotting, along with showcasing the culture and heritage of Goa to a global audience in a new light. The distribution of this special edition book is a critical part of this broader initiative, to equip temples with smart management techniques, digitisation and showcasing them as both cultural and economic pillars.</p><p>"Temples hold immense cultural, spiritual, and economic significance, and through our collaboration with the Goa Tourism Board, we are ensuring they can harness their full potential as vibrant community centres. The strategies outlined in this handbook provide a clear roadmap for temple management practices, incorporating holistic approaches,” said Kulkarni.</p><p>According to him, recognizing the pressing need for skilled manpower to manage these sacred sites, we plan to conduct workshops for temple managers - which will, in turn, lay the groundwork for a well-rounded experience for visitors.</p><p>The guide covers a wide range of topics, including resource optimization, infrastructure development, operational transparency, community engagement, restoration and preservation, and also incorporating new-age technologies. By addressing the administrative challenges that sacred sites face today, the book provides a modern approach to help temples function more efficiently - ensuring they remain sustainable in the long run. </p><p>Apart from this, Temple Connect also plans to include workshops and training sessions to introduce temple managers to advanced scientific management principles. These sessions, along with greater convenience and access to crucial information, will enable temple administrators to streamline operations. </p><p>The exposure temples will receive through initiatives like the International Temples Convention and Expo (ITCx), will create new opportunities for knowledge sharing and collaboration - fostering greater connectivity and larger participation.</p>