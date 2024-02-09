Will summon ex-minister Prakash Velip to House for levelling baseless allegations against me: Goa speaker

Panaji: Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Friday said he will be summoning former state minister Prakash Velip for levelling “baseless” allegations against him.

Earlier, Velip had made serious allegations against Tawadkar concerning tribal affairs. Both are tribal leaders.

During the ongoing Budget session, the Speaker told the House that there was a media statement by Velip made against him.

“The allegations levelled against me are baseless and they were made when the Assembly is in session, when I enjoy special powers being the speaker," Tawadkar said.