'Golmaal Returns' actor Shreyas Talpade gets heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

Golmaal Returns actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack on Thursday night right after packing up the shoot for his upcoming multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle.

The 47-year-old actor was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West where he underwent angioplasty.

“He shot through the day, was absolutely fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way,” a source was quoted as saying to the Hindustan Times.

More to follow...