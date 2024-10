GoM on compensation cess: States cite Arun Jaitley to seek merger of cess with GST

During the meeting of the 10-member panel, states recalled the discussions that took place in the 7th GST Council meeting on December 22-23, 2016, wherein the erstwhile Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that the compensation cess could be merged with the tax once the 5-year period of the levy ends.