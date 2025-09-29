'Good captains don't announce ceasefire on third umpire's orders': Congress throws jibe at PM Modi

<p>After India defeated Pakistan in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his happiness at this triumph. </p><p>He invoked the success of Operation Sindoor and wrote, "<a href="https://x.com/hashtag/OperationSindoor?src=hashtag_click">#OperationSindoor</a> on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers." </p>.Operation Sindoor on games field, India wins: PM Modi on Asia Cup final.<p>However, the main opposition party -- Congress -- has slammed PM Modi for his comment saying it was not right to 'compare a cricket match with a battlefield'. </p><p>Pawan Khera, Congress's media and publicity department head, penned his own thoughts to hit back at the PM. </p>.Asia Cup 2025| 'Operation Tilak': Coming of age performance from Nizam youngster .<p>Without naming any names, Khera also hinted at US President Donald Trump's involvement in the 'ceasefire' between India and Pakistan. </p><p>He wrote, "Prime Minister ji, first of all, it is not right to compare a cricket match to a battlefield. </p><p>"Second, if you have made the comparison anyway, then you need to learn from the Indian team that when you are close to victory, good captains do not ceasefire on the orders of any third umpire."</p>.<p>It may be recalled that following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' that destroyed terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok).</p>