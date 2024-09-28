Home
Government allows non-basmati white rice exports with minimum price cap of $490 per tonne

Exports of non-basmati white rice have been banned since July 20, 2023 to boost domestic supply.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 September 2024, 12:35 IST

New Delhi: The government on Saturday removed the blanket ban on overseas shipments of non-basmati white rice and imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $490 per tonne.

"The export policy for non-basmati white rice (semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or gazed) ...is amended from prohibited to free, subject to MEP of USD 490 per tonne with immediate effect and until further orders," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Published 28 September 2024, 12:35 IST
