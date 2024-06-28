Government has taken right decision: Deve Gowda on CBI probe in NEET paper leak case

New Delhi: Amid an uproar in the Rajya Sabha over the NEET issue, senior JD (S) leader H D Deve Gowda on Friday appealed to the opposition to let the House function smoothly and said the government cannot fix responsibility until the probe in the matter is completed.

Rajya Sabha witnessed chaotic scenes as opposition members demanding a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) raised slogans and entered the Well of the House during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

Intervening during the discussion, Gowda said lakhs of students have been affected because of the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam.