Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Woman collapses, dies in Sabarimala darshan queue amid massive rush

A 58-year-old woman collapsed and died while waiting in queue for darshan, sources from the district administration said.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 01:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 01:40 IST
India NewsKeralaSabarimala

Follow us on :

Follow Us