Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Government issues advisory after TV channels carry reports on making explosives

The advisory said that all TV channels are further advised to avoid telecasting visuals that could aid, abet or promote unlawful activities.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 15:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 15:54 IST
India NewsTV channelsMinistry of Information and Broadcastingexplosives

Follow us on :

Follow Us