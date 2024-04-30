Government proposes new explosives law, to repeal old act

The new bill also proposes that the licensing authority would specify in the licence about the quantity of explosive that a licencee can manufacture, possess, sell, transport, import or export, for the specified period, as may be prescribed.

If a licencee manufacturers, imports or exports in violation of any provisions the draft bill proposes three years imprisonment or a Rs 1 lakh fine or both. In the existing Explosives Act, the prison term for violation is three years, and a Rs 50,000 fine.

Similarly, for the possession, use, sale or transport of any explosive in violation of the provisions of the new bill jail term of up to two years or a fine of Rs 50,000 or both is proposed. In the existing law, the amount of fine is Rs 3,000.