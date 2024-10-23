Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Government to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel with two-year-long programme

The central government has been observing October 31 as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014 to foster and reinforce its dedication to preserving and strengthening the unity, integrity and security of the nation.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 06:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 06:18 IST
India NewsAmit ShahSardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Follow us on :

Follow Us