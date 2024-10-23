Government to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel with two-year-long programme
The central government has been observing October 31 as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014 to foster and reinforce its dedication to preserving and strengthening the unity, integrity and security of the nation.
Sardar Patel Ji’s enduring legacy as the visionary behind the establishment of one of the world's most robust democracies and his pivotal role in unifying India from Kashmir to Lakshadweep remains indelible. To honor his monumental contributions, the government of India, under…