Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Government will curtail IndiGo's winter flight schedule, slots will be reallocated to other carriers: Civil Aviation Minister

Ram Mohan Naidu says the government plans to take strict action against IndiGo to 'set an example' for airlines that violate regulations
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 04:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 19:29 IST
India NewsAviation MinistryIndiGo Airlines

Follow us on :

Follow Us