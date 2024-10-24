Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Govt asks Meta, X to share data on hoax bomb-threat calls: Sources

The government has also asked top multinational technology conglomerates to cooperate with it in helping identifying those behind such hoax calls, saying this involves public good.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 14:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 14:16 IST
India NewsMetaSocial mediaBomb hoaxxsocial media platforms

Follow us on :

Follow Us