Govt assures onion farmers there won't be export ban impact; will buy 2 lakh tonne for buffer stock

Briefing the media, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said, 'There won't be any impact of export ban on farmers as the government procurement is going on. So far this year, we have procured 5.10 lakh tonnes of onion and about 2 lakh tonnes kharif crop will be procured.' Usually, the government procures rabi onion considering its long shelf life. However, for the first time, the government will procure the kharif crop to protect the interest of farmers and arrest spike in prices in retail markets.