Govt hopeful of 'bountiful harvest' amid food inflation headwinds

In the year ahead of the 2024 general elections, the government walked a tightrope to balance farmers' and consumer interests. To woo farmers, paddy MSP was hiked by Rs 143 to Rs 2,183 per quintal for this year, the second steepest increase in the last decade. The highest increase in the paddy MSP in the last 10 years was by Rs 200 per quintal in 2018-19.