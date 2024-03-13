'Govt is continuous': Anurag Thakur on last cabinet meeting before poll code comes into effect

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said there was no convention of not having cabinet meetings after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

"The model code of conduct does not stop cabinet meetings from taking place. The government is continuous," Thakur said responding to questions on whether the meeting on Wednesday was the last for the present government.

He asserted that there was no convention of not having cabinet meeting after announcement of the Lok Sabha elections by the Election Commission.