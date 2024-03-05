Govt launches 'Chakshu' portal to report fraud or spam callers

New Delhi: Union Minister for Communication and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday launched Chakshu, a platform for telecom users to report fraud or spam callers.
The facility, available at sancharsaathi.gov.in/sfc, aims to allow citizens to “proactively report suspected fraud communication,” the minister said.
The platform will allow users to report bank account, payment wallet, SIM, gas connection, electricity connection, KYC update, expiry, deactivation, impersonation as a government official/relative, and sextortion-related scams, the government said.
The minister also launched the Digital Intelligence Platform, which would be a non-public data-sharing resource for “Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), law enforcement agencies (LEAs), banks and financial institutions (FIs), social media platforms, identity document issuing authorities, etc.,” the government said.
The minister also welcomed the TRAI recommendation on Caller Name Presentation (CNAP).
Recently, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended that mobile network operators implement a service on mobile phones called CNAP. This service will display the caller's identity based on the registration data submitted during the KYC process.
The CNAP service is intended to address the issue of high volumes of robocalls, spam, and fraudulent calls, which can lead to unanswered genuine calls.
