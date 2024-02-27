Govt opened floodgates for firms like Patanjali to deprive local communities: Congress

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and A Amanullah issued a notice to Patanjali Ayurved and its managing director, asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 was a landmark, path-breaking law.

In accordance with the United Nations' Convention of Biodiversity, it ensured protection of India's endangered biodiversity and equally significantly, mandated fair and equitable benefit sharing (FEBS) between corporations selling products using biological resources and local communities who have protected and maintained the planet's biodiversity through the ages.

"The fees levied on companies selling products using biodiversity resources are generally a meagre 0.1-0.5 per cent of sales. The Modi government, on the instigation of a well-known businessman and yoga guru who has expressed support for the BJP in the past, has done away with the FEBS provision for 'users of codified traditional knowledge and AYUSH practitioners'," the former Union environment minister alleged.

By deliberately avoiding a definition for codified traditional knowledge, the BJP-led Centre has opened the floodgates for firms like Patanjali to deprive local communities of the commercial benefits derived from their resources, Ramesh claimed.

"Today, even the Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the Modi government's beimaani. It observed that the Modi government was 'sitting with its eyes closed' despite the blatant 'misleading and false' advertising that Patanjali had engaged in. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has been raising the issue of this fraudulent advertising for many years now, especially since it often targets allopathic medicine and practitioners," he said on X.