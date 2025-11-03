Govt says no shortage of urea in Kharif-2025 season

<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Monday said that it has ensured adequate supply of fertilizers to farmers in the Kharif-2025 season.</p><p>"The availability of urea was 230.53 lakh tonnes, as against the projected requirement of 185.39 lakh tonnes. Sales stood at 193.20 lakh tonnes. "This reflects sufficient all-India availability of urea,"the Department of Fertilizers said in a statement.</p><p>"Between April and October 2025, India imported 58.62 lakh tonnes of agricultural-grade urea, compared to 24.76 lakh tonnes during the same period in the previous year," the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.</p><p>Further, imports of 17.5 lakh tonnes are already lined up for November and December, it added.</p><p>To bridge the gap between domestic production and increasing demand, the government made significant efforts to boost imports.</p><p>The rise in imports not only met the enhanced demand of urea during kharif 2025 but also helped to build adequate buffer stocks for the upcoming rabi season, the department said.</p><p>As a result, the overall urea stock increased from 48.64 lakh tonnes on October 1, 2025, to 68.85 lakh tonnes by October 31, 2025.</p><p>Domestic urea production in October 2025 reached 26.88 lakh tonnes, up by 1.05 lakh tonnes from the same month last year.</p><p>The average monthly production between April and October remained robust nearly 25 lakh tonnes.</p><p>The department also stressed the need for effective action against diversion, smuggling, hoarding, and black marketing of urea.</p>