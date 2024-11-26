Govt to soon provide long-term finance via PACS to further empower farmers: Amit Shah

<p>New Delhi: Cooperation Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> on Tuesday said the government will soon provide long-term finance through Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) to further empower the farming community.</p><p>Speaking at the National Federation of State Co-operative Banks Ltd (NAFSCOB)'s Diamond Jubilee Celebration, Shah also directed the National Federation of State Co-operative Banks to prioritise making PACS more viable, transparent, and modern.</p><p>The minister stressed the strengthening of the spirit of cooperation while expressing concern over the "dilution" of this spirit in state and district-level cooperative banks in many places.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | People have shut shops of fake well-wishers of Constitution: Amit Shah on poll results.<p>"We will provide long-term finance through PACS...We will start this soon. This will further empower farmers," Shah said, addressing NAFSCOB's Diamond Jubilee Celebration.</p><p>Currently, PACS provide short-term finance to the farmers.</p><p>Urging the NAFSCOB to play a bigger role in strengthening the cooperative banking sector, Shah said its work is "not just about holding meetings and resolving problems with the RBI and government; its job is to make PACS viable, transparent and modern".</p>.<p>Highlighting the critical aspects of cooperative banking reforms, he pitched for strengthening Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), totalling 1.05 lakh, with only 65,000 functional.</p><p>He asked NAFSCOB to focus on implementing technological upgrades, creating opportunities for youth engagement, and focus on increasing low-cost deposits.</p><p>On expansion plans, Shah said the government aims to increase the number of district cooperative banks by 50 per cent from the current 300 in the coming years.</p>.Assam oppn demands Amit Shah's resignation for 'failing' to check Manipur violence.<p>The minister urged NAFSCOB to conduct workshops to help PACS adapt to new technologies and recommended studying successful models like Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and Gujarat State Cooperative Bank.</p><p>The minister asked both state and cooperative banks to keep higher targets for deposits and annual profit from the current level by focusing on raising low-cost deposits in the local area.</p><p>Currently, district cooperative banks hold deposits of Rs 4.31 lakh crore, while state cooperative banks have Rs 2.42 lakh crore. The sector generates a combined profit of approximately Rs 4,281 crore.</p>.<p>Shah recommended studying successful models like Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and Gujarat State Cooperative Bank as benchmarks for improvement.</p><p>Outlining the Modi 3.0 government's approach, Shah stressed that the cooperative sector must "move ahead and work at full speed" while maintaining a balanced approach to structural and legal challenges.</p><p>A common software in eight languages has already been implemented to seamlessly link state and district cooperative banks with NABARD, signalling the government's commitment to technological transformation.</p><p>There are 34 state cooperative banks, 352 district cooperative banks and 1.05 lakh PACS in the country. </p>