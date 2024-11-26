Home
Govt to soon provide long-term finance via PACS to further empower farmers: Amit Shah

Shah recommended studying successful models like Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and Gujarat State Cooperative Bank as benchmarks for improvement.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 16:20 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 16:20 IST
India NewsAmit Shahfarmers

