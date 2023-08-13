Govt wants to bring 'dictatorship': Sibal slams bills to replace criminal laws

Terming the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill as 'unconstitutional', former law minister Kapil Sibal on Sunday alleged that the government talks about ending colonial-era laws, but their thinking is that they want to 'bring dictatorship' through such legislations.

The Rajya Sabha MP called on the government to take back the three bills it has brought to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, and Indian Evidence Act, 1872, alleging that if such laws become a reality, they would 'imperil the future' of the country.