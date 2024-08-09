Hundred BJP MPs raise concern to Modi over Supreme Court's SC/ST verdict

BJP MP Professor Sikander Kumar on Friday said that 100 MPs from both Houses met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and raised their concerns surrounding the Supreme Court's decision on SC/ST reservation.
"The PM heard all MPs and assured us that the govt will work in favour of the MPs...," he told ANI.
This comes after a seven-member Supreme Court Constitution Bench permitted sub-classification of the Scheduled Castes to ensure that the benefits of reservation go to the marginalised sections within the backward community.
The saffron party noted that a memorandum regarding the Supreme Court's observation on the creamy layer for ST/SC was submitted and the MPs demanded that this decision should not be implemented in Indian society.
Published 09 August 2024, 06:28 IST