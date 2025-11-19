Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Allahabad High Court set aside conviction of Mohammad Ilyas in 1996 bus bomb blast case

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Siddharth and Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra vacated the conviction, observing that the prosecution "miserably failed" in proving the charges.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 04:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 04:58 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshblastAllahabad High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us