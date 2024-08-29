Govt's approach to media should be 'essay in persuasion not coercion': Ex-PM Manmohan Singh told his I&B minister

New Delhi:Then prime minister Manmohan Singh's brief to his new Information and Broadcasting Minister Manish Tewari on what should be the government's approach to the media was simple -- it should be an essay in persuasion not coercion.

The anecdote was narrated by Tewari during an interaction at PTI as he stressed the need to fix the "completely flawed" revenue models of the media and asserted that the The Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2024 was not the answer to the problems plaguing the flow of news and information.

Tewari, who was the Information and Broadcasting Minister in UPA-II from October 2012 to May 2014, said that when he became the minister he asked then prime minister Manmohan Singh what should be the government's approach vis-a-vis the media at a time when the government was at the receiving end of the "most ghastly, irresponsible and malicious" media coverage at that particular point in time.