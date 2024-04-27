Govt's hypocrisy knows no bounds: Congress slams Centre for seeking 'modification' in 2G case verdict

"Of course, this 'Modani Regime' has already been handing over public resources to the PM's crony capitalist friends - airports have been handed over to one company, coal mines have been given away in fraudulent auctions, and even satellite spectrum has been handed over in exchange for Rs 150 crore in electoral bonds. In total, they have already handed out Rs 4 lakh crore worth of public resources to their corporate donors," Ramesh further alleged.