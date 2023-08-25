Home
Homeindia

Greece confers PM Modi with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour

PM Modi is a on a day-long visit to Greece, India's first prime ministerial visit to the Mediterranean country in 40 years.
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 09:58 IST

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Friday conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi with The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour, hours after he flew to Athens following the conclusion of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Shortly after receiving the honour, PM Modi thanked the Greek President for the gesture, saying it showed "respect the people of Greece have towards India".

PM Modi is a on a day-long visit to Greece, India's first prime ministerial visit to the Mediterranean country in 40 years.

More to follow...

(Published 25 August 2023, 09:58 IST)
India NewsGreeceNarendra Modi

