Growing stroke threat among youth: Experts

<p>Ahead of World Stroke Day on Tuesday, neurologists in the city noted that the lack of awareness about risks and signs of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stroke">stroke</a>, besides delayed care, lead to greater morbidity and mortality, especially among younger people.</p><p>In the West, strokes are common in ages over 60 and 70 years. However, in India, doctors see the onset in patients at least two to three decades younger, noted Dr P R Srijithesh, Professor of neurology, Nimhans.</p><p>Most stroke cases are ischemic (blood clot blocking blood flow in the brain) versus hemorrhagic (internal bleeding). While age is a big risk factor, missing signs and not identifying risks can advance the disease. </p><p>Especially at risk are people with sedentary lifestyles, long working hours, high blood pressure and underlying cardiac conditions, which is now growing more common among people even in their mid-30s.</p><p>Rajesh B Iyer, senior neurologist at a private hospital, said that cardiac conditions such as atrial fibrillation is a leading cause of stroke today. “As a routine procedure, we check all stroke patients for existing heart conditions to prevent further incidence of stroke. Sleep apnea also puts people at risk, besides vitamin deficiencies,” he said. </p><p>Transient ischemic attacks, or mini strokes where blood flow to the brain is briefly blocked, are warning signs which, if treated immediately, can prevent a bigger stroke, he added.</p><p>“An underlying genetic disorder, such as an increased blood clotting tendency, can heighten the risk of an early stroke, as do migraines,” explained Dr Shiva Kumar H R, consultant neurologist at a private hospital. He added that while people focus on chest pain as an indicator of heart disease, sudden numbness, paralysis, memory troubles, giddiness, issues with fine motor skills and speaking, which are signs of a potential stroke, go unnoticed.</p><p>Strokes require blood-clot-dissolving Tenecteplase injections within the first few hours of symptoms showing or immediate surgery to remove the clot and salvage the brain.</p><p>To aid patients’ subsidised treatment, state health department, is procuring reteplase injections to treat strokes in district hospitals where CT-MRI scanning is available, noted officials.</p>