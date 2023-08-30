'Guarantees were not strategy of a think tank': Rahul Gandhi at launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used the platform of the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme of Karnataka government in Mysuru, to send a message to the electorate and also to the opposition parties, that if the Congress has delivered its promises in Karnataka, it would do the same in the entire nation. The message assumes significance in the wake of the ensuing Assembly election in five states and also Lok Sabha election.
Former president of AICC and Wayanad MP Rahul was speaking during the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme, on Maharaja's College Grounds, in Mysuru, on Wednesday. The event was attended by over a lakh women from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu district. Similar events were held simultaneously in all districts of Karnataka, to mark the launch of the scheme.
The event was inaugurated by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presided over the event. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and other ministers were also present. The event was connected live online, where women beneficiaries of the scheme watched it on huge LED screens.
Recalling the comments of BJP leaders, during the Legislative Assembly election, that the five guarantees of the Congress were impossible to deliver, Gandhi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself said that we were giving false promises to the people, but in 100 days of forming the government, we have fulfilled four of our promises, all meant to empower women."
“We are happy to fulfil the promises given to women, sisters on Raksha Bandhan festival. The last one, Yuva Nidhi, meant to empower youth will be launched at the right time,” he added.
Taking a dig at the BJP, he said that while BJP works for the welfare of capitalists, the Congress works for the people. “All progress and development by the BJP is in favour of three or four of its capitalist friends. But, we work for women, youth, backward classes, SCs, STs, minorities and downtrodden. Our concept is that no one should be left behind. We do not discriminate on any ground,” Gandhi said.
Mentioning his last year’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said, "We listened to the people and thus, the guarantees were a suggestion by the people and not a strategy of a think tank. During the 600-km yatra in Karnataka, we understood that price rise was the main problem among women we met. They were suffering due to the rise in price of petrol, diesel and LPG. Thus, they are the people’s schemes."
Claiming that Gruha Lakshmi scheme is the world’s largest ever welfare scheme for women, Gandhi said that four of the five promised schemes have been launched.
The five guarantees of the Congress included Shakthi - free bus travel for women; Gruha Jyothi - free power up to 200 units for domestic users; Anna Bhagya - 10 kg rice per person of BPL families; and Gruha Lakshmi - Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of eligible families. Yuva Nidhi scheme is pending.