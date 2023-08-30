'Guarantees were not strategy of a think tank': Rahul Gandhi at launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said that while BJP works for the welfare of capitalists, the Congress works for the people. “All progress and development by the BJP is in favour of three or four of its capitalist friends. But, we work for women, youth, backward classes, SCs, STs, minorities and downtrodden. Our concept is that no one should be left behind. We do not discriminate on any ground,” Gandhi said.

Mentioning his last year’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said, "We listened to the people and thus, the guarantees were a suggestion by the people and not a strategy of a think tank. During the 600-km yatra in Karnataka, we understood that price rise was the main problem among women we met. They were suffering due to the rise in price of petrol, diesel and LPG. Thus, they are the people’s schemes."

Claiming that Gruha Lakshmi scheme is the world’s largest ever welfare scheme for women, Gandhi said that four of the five promised schemes have been launched.

The five guarantees of the Congress included Shakthi - free bus travel for women; Gruha Jyothi - free power up to 200 units for domestic users; Anna Bhagya - 10 kg rice per person of BPL families; and Gruha Lakshmi - Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of eligible families. Yuva Nidhi scheme is pending.