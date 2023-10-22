10 heart attack deaths at Garba events in Gujarat: Report

In 24 hours, at least ten individuals have lost their lives while participating in Garba during Navratri celebrations in Gujarat. The affected individuals varied in age, spanning from teenagers to middle-aged people, the youngest of whom was a 13-year-old from Dabhoi, Baroda, as per an India Today report.

A 24-year-old Ahmedabad resident passed away on October 20 after unexpectedly collapsing while playing Garba. In the same manner, a 17-year-old teenager from Kapadwanj lost his life while participating in Garba.

Several such cases were reported in the state on October 20 and October 21.

Moreover, the emergency ambulance service got 521 calls pertaining to heart-related problems and an additional 609 calls for breathlessness over the first six days of Navratri, the publication further reported.

These calls were recorded between 6 pm and 2 am, which is when Garba is usually celebrated.