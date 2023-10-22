10 heart attack deaths at Garba events in Gujarat: Report

In 24 hours, at least ten individuals have lost their lives while participating in Garba during Navratri celebrations in Gujarat. The affected individuals varied in age, spanning from teenagers to middle-aged people, the youngest of whom was a 13-year-old from Dabhoi, Baroda, as per an India Today report.
A 24-year-old Ahmedabad resident passed away on October 20 after unexpectedly collapsing while playing Garba. In the same manner, a 17-year-old teenager from Kapadwanj lost his life while participating in Garba.
Several such cases were reported in the state on October 20 and October 21.
Moreover, the emergency ambulance service got 521 calls pertaining to heart-related problems and an additional 609 calls for breathlessness over the first six days of Navratri, the publication further reported.
These calls were recorded between 6 pm and 2 am, which is when Garba is usually celebrated.
The government and event organisers have both taken measures in response to this worrying trend.
All government hospitals and community health centers (CHCs) in the vicinity of Garba venues have received a notice from the state government advising them to remain on high alert.
The organisers of Garba have also been told to create corridors so that, in the event of an emergency, ambulances may arrive at the scene quickly.
Additionally, by stationing medical professionals and ambulances at the events, the Garba organisers have taken precautions to guarantee the safety of attendees.
They have also been told to make sure there is enough water available for participants and to teach their personnel in CPR.
Three people died due to heart attack in Gujarat before the Navratri festivities this year.