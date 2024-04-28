13 held with Rs 230 cr mephedrone after raids in Gujarat and Rajasthan

A watch was kept on the movements of Enani and Rajpurohit as well as their accomplices, following which the raids were conducted at the units in Sirohi and Jodhpur in Rajasthan and Piplaj village in Gandhinagar and Bhaktinagar industrial area of Amreli district in Gujarat, an ATS release said.