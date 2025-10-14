<p>New Delhi: Since <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rohit-sharma">Rohit Sharma </a>was replaced by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shubman-gill">Shubman Gill</a> as the captain of the Indian ODI team, starting with the series against Australia from October 19, the buzz around the veteran’s future and his longtime colleague <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/virat-kohli">Virat Kohli </a>has refused to die down. </p><p>Questions have been repeatedly asked about whether the legendary duo are still in the 2027 ODI World Cup scheme of things.</p>.India vs West Indies: Hosts complete formalities, wrap up series win .<p>India’s head coach <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gautam-gambhir">Gautam Gambhir</a>, who celebrated his 44th birthday on Tuesday, was asked the same following India’s 2-0 win over the West Indies and the Delhiite chose to play it safe. </p><p>“The 50-over World Cup is still two and a half years away. It's very important to stay in the present. Obviously, they are quality players. They are coming back. Their experience is going to be valuable in Australia. Hopefully, those two guys can have a successful tour, and more importantly, as a team, we can have a successful series,” said Gambhir.</p>.India vs West Indies: Why Team India is not happy with Kotla pitch despite match going into Day 5.<p>The Australia series is another stop in what has been a hectic calendar over the last year with many players engaged in battles over multiple formats. When asked how challenging it is, especially on the likes of Gill and Jasprit Bumrah who play all formats, Gambhir hailed his wards for being thorough professionals.</p><p>“It is tough on players, especially when we are playing all three formats. But I thought that the best thing that happened in the series was the way the Test guys prepared actually before the series. Going to play the India 'A' games against Australia was very, very important. And playing the Ranji Trophy before the South Africa series is going to be equally important as well. I thought that is something which this group of players have done exceptionally well.</p><p>“I think, yes, sometimes it's difficult, but that is what professionalism is all about. Try and use the days to the best of their ability because we know that there are very quick turnarounds, especially from here to one-day cricket, then T20 cricket, and then, what, after four days, back to Test cricket.”</p><p>This was Gill’s first series victory as a captain, although he is still finding his feet, Gambhir was full of praise for the current poster boy of Indian cricket. “I think no one has done him a favour by appointing him the Test captain or one-day captain. I think he deserves every bit of it. I think he's worked hard, and I've said it that he ticks all the boxes. And for me as a coach, I think someone who's saying the right things, doing the right things, working hard, with work ethics, commitment, putting his body on the line, being the first guy on the field, what more can a coach ask for?”</p><p>Gambhir has often spoken about giving a long rope for youngsters and the coach said it’s vital for a transitioning team. “I think giving them a longer run is very, very important because, as we all know, international cricket is a very insecure environment because only 15 players can go on to represent the country, and there are so many people waiting for their opportunity. </p><p>“So make sure first you pick the right characters, and then if you see that, try and give them a longer run so that they themselves should be content and happy that they've got a longer run rather than just chopping and changing as well.”</p>