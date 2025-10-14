Menu
Comrade Pansare murder: Bombay HC grants bail to prime accused Dr Virendrasinh Tawde

While Dr Tawde and Kale will walk out of the prison, Kalaskar who was convicted in the August 20, 2013, murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in Pune, will continue to be behind bars.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 11:18 IST
Published 14 October 2025
