Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

History repeats itself | No PM Modi address in Lok Sabha: When Manmohan faced the same predicament in 2004

While Manmohan Singh was present in the House to urge MPs to vote on the motion on June 10, 2004, Modi was absent.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 12:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 12:56 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiLok SabhaRajya SabhaManmohan SinghMotion of Thanks to the President

Follow us on :

Follow Us